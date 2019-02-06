B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

The recent cold snap continues to have B.C.’s south coast under its wintry grip.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for snow through the Lower Mainland, Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island regions as early as Thursday night, continuing into Friday.

Most areas impacted will receive “at least a few centimetres of snow,” with Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley expected to be hit with more, the national forecaster said Wednesday morning.

Just as the snow starts to ease Friday night, bitterly cold outflow winds will breeze through the mainland inlets and valleys. The cold will be felt particularly through Saturday in Howe Sound and Whistler, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, where sub-zero temperatures will be made more extreme by the wind.

“These areas will experience bitterly cold windchill temperatures and reduced visibility in blowing snow,” the weather agency said.

Earlier this week, six cities across the province reached record-breaking cold temperatures. Burns Lake saw temperatures as low as -38.1 C, while White Rock beat a 1929 record of -6 C with -7.5 C on Monday.

