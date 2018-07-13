B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says a ruling by Canada’s top court barring access to personal health records is a reflection of greater awareness about how such information could be wrongly used.

Michael McEvoy said even providing a tobacco company with data that excludes names and health numbers would have been problematic because the use of various databases could easily identify individuals.

Philip Morris International wanted patients’ records in a bid to fight British Columbia’s efforts to recover smoking-related health-care costs but the Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling Friday saying the province doesn’t have to provide the documents.

McEvoy said the information the company requested shouldn’t be in the hands of anyone outside of the health-care system.

The precedent-setting decision will provide greater privacy protection in the province and have wider implications for all Canadians, he said.

McEvoy said recent privacy issues surrounding British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which mined Facebook users’ information, have drawn the attention of citizens around the world about what can go wrong when sensitive data is used for unintended purposes.

British Columbia introduced legislation in 2000 to protect citizens’ privacy as it worked to recoup health-care costs related to tobacco use.

“That’s the reason we intervened in the case to support the province’s position,” McEvoy said of his office’s involvement about two years ago, when Philip Morris asked for patients’ information despite decades of mounting evidence about addictive nicotine links to cancer from smoking.

“It’s a precedent-setting case that will provide greater privacy protection for sensitive health information of citizens in this province and hopefully have wider applications for all Canadians,” he said.

The top court’s unanimous decision came 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against the tobacco industry, and it’s been followed by similar cases by every other province.

Last year, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld a lower court’s decision requiring the government to hand over the patient data.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that holding tobacco companies accountable is a priority for the province.

“The security and confidentiality of health data was one of our primary considerations in pursuing this appeal.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quadra cat group making progress on feral cats
Next story
BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Just Posted

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

Motorcyclist dies in North Campbell River collision

Speed and alcohol were “contributing factors” in fatal crash: police

BC Transit breaks ground on new transit operations facility in Campbell River

Project to be home of operations, maintenance and fleet of up to 50 buses

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

City won’t need to raise taxes due to Employer Health Tax

Because they didn’t lower their budget after the announcement, transition should come out in the wash

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

Highway 19 closes after fire, crash happen at the same time

Nanaimo Parkway was closed northbound for more than an hour and remained detoured southbound

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Special weather statement forecasts hot weekend ahead on Vancouver Island

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises residents to take precautions

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Man takes off with eggs, meat out B.C. family farm’s fridge run on honour system

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Most Read