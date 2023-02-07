Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson (right) says she has cancer again. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare (left) predicted that her cabinet colleague would beat cancer a second time. (Twitter)

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson (right) says she has cancer again. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare (left) predicted that her cabinet colleague would beat cancer a second time. (Twitter)

B.C.’s post-secondary education minister diagnosed with cancer for the second time

Selina Robinson, who received her first diagnosis in 2006, said she plans to stay on

B.C.’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson announced Tuesday afternoon that she has cancer again, but plans to stay in her role.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Robinson. “I’m fine. I’m back on my chemotherapy and disappointed. Hard to tell my dad and my children that their mother has cancer again.”

Robinson said she received the most recent diagnosis on Jan. 27, about a year and a half after her oncologist had told her that she could go off her medication. She made the remarks while talking about existing services to treat cancer, and did not disclose what type she had. Doctors had diagnosed her with a rare gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2006.

“I have every confidence that that system will be there for me, as it will be there for every British Columbian who gets a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I am not going anywhere.”

Robinson’s announcement prompted well-wishes.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to praise Robinson’s resilience.

“For some one who is even smaller than I am, this woman is an absolute giant,” Beare said, adding that Robinson’s poise, grace, strength, and courage inspires women across B.C. “You are going to kick cancers a** again,” Beare said. “I have no doubt.”

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Karin Kirkpatrick of the B.C. Liberals spoke after Robinson to wish her well.

“Coming into this House and sharing that is difficult, but it’s so important for other people to hear. Your commitment to continuing and staying is very inspirational,” Kirkpatrick said.

Former premier John Horgan resigned as premier and New Democratic Party leader in the fall of 2022 after doctors had diagnosed him with throat cancer in summer 2022. It was Horgan’s second bout with cancer after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada ‘stands ready’ to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria: Trudeau
Next story
$7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report

Just Posted

Max Fisher negotiates a rock face in Pakistan. Photo contributed
Ignite your passion for adventure – local climbers present an evening of stories, photos and videos

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin & wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Congolese refugee fundraising goal reached

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

File - In 2023, are celebrations such as Black History Month still needed? This writer weighs in. Picture shown is an event promoting Black history month at the The Nanaimo African Heritage Society in lieu of their second annual online gala. (News Bulletin file photo)
In 2023, yes, Black History Month is still important

Pop-up banner image