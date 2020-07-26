B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

The IIO of B.C. is investigating after a man was allegedly injured following an incident early Sunday morning in north Campbell River. (File Photo)

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Campbell River.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. was told by RCMP that early Sunday morning a man was arrested in north Campbell River and taken to the detachment’s cells, according to an IIO press release.

The call stemmed from a noise complaint on Vallejo Road at around 12:15 a.m. on July 26. According to the release, once officers arrived at the scene, they found “several” people they deemed to be the source of the complaint. One man allegedly became aggressive, the release said, and after an “interaction with police,” was arrested and taken to the detachment’s cells.

Emergency health services weren’t able to assess him when he arrived “due to his behaviour,” the release said. Two hours later, the man said he was injured and was transported to the hospital where non-life-threatening injuries were confirmed.

The IIO is asking anyone who saw, heard, or recorded the incident to contact them at 1-855-446-8477, or online through their contact form.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. They investigate officer-related incidents that result in serious harm, or death.

