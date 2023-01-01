The first baby of 2023 in British Columbia was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (BC Government)

The first baby of 2023 in British Columbia was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (BC Government)

B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

Wee one at 5 lbs, 10 oz born at 12:02 a.m. at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

The first baby of 2023 came shortly after midnight in Abbotsford and she’s a wee one.

At 12:02 a.m. today (Jan. 1) a baby girl weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces was born at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“Congratulations to the family!” the B.C. government said in a tweet.

This year the B.C. Lottery Corporation allowed betting on which B.C. hospital would deliver the first baby of 2023.

Anyone who bet $1 on Abbotsford won $10 as the hospital came in at 10-to-1 odds.

READ MORE: Betting open on which B.C. hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBreaking NewsNew Year's

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The top stories of 2022 from campbellrivermirror.com
Next story
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increases to $14.50

Just Posted

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Shawn Decaire from Kwesa Place unveils the “Angel Pod” tiny home concept at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
The top stories of 2022 from campbellrivermirror.com