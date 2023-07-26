A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)

B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

40 cougars to be fitted with GPS collars

In an effort to better understand their behaviour, over $70,000 is being allocated towards a study on Okanagan cougars.

Thanks to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF), 40 local cougars will be fitted with GPS collars in a multi-year project.

Project leader Adam Ford said that the project is “B.C.’s most comprehensive cougar study to date”.

“Cougars are one of the most important predators in B.C. for mule deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats and caribou. In spite of their high profile in B.C., we have very little information on the effects of cougar predation on prey distribution and survival, and the effects of human (e.g. road density, forestry) and natural (e.g. fire) landscape change on cougar habitat use.”

Nearly $1 million has been allocated towards Okanagan projects by the HCTF, including $40,400 to restore the riparian Black Cottonwood forests of the Kettle River Watershed, approximately $83,000 to study how Okanagan owl species are affected by large-scale wildfires, and $108,000 to implement the Lower Mission Creek restoration plan.

READ MORE: Woman falls through dock during family’s Okanagan vacation

READ MORE: Many Toronto Maple Leafs attend former Bud’s wedding in Lake Country

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LNG Canada strike averted
Next story
Vancouver Island University grappling with series of multimillion-dollar deficits

Just Posted

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’