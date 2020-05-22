Labour Minister Harry Bains. (The Canadian Press)

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Amid businesses reopening and thousands of unemployed British Columbians relying on emergency benefits to get by, the province will still be increasing minimum wage by 75 cents in June, Labour Minister Harry Bains says.

That means employers will have to pay staff a minimum hourly wage of $14.60, up from $13.85, as of June 1, the minister confirmed during a Thursday (May 22) news conference.

Bains said that while B.C.’s unemployment rates have stayed moderately low compared to other provinces, the reopening plan’s goal is to help stimulate the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting more money in the pockets of the province’s lowest paid workers will help support their livelihoods as well as encourage spending at businesses, he said.

ALSO READ: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsMinimum Wage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier says B.C. legislature could look like ‘Hollywood Squares’ next month
Next story
‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Just Posted

Cortes Regional Director brainstorms $25,000 SRD grant aid with non-profits

Over 20 project proposals will be discussed before recommendations are made to Strathcona Regional District

Broom busting still possible through pandemic

Campbell River groups call for volunteers

Still no public option for Strathcona Regional District meetings

Livestreaming of meetings will come eventually, says chair

Habitat for Humanity reopening Campbell River ReStore and build site

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is reopening its ReStores and commencing… Continue reading

Campbell River Community Foundation funding boost available for organizations helping those in need

The Campbell River Community Foundation will provide $75,000 to support local charities… Continue reading

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Deaths climb to 14 at B.C. long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Parksville salon damaged twice within days

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Most Read