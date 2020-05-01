(Pixabay photo)

B.C.’s high court denies judicial review; transgender inmate faces deportation

She appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada but the case was refused last year

The British Columbia Court of Appeal says it is time to stop the “endless merry-go-round of judicial reviews and subsequent reconsiderations” by denying another request to stop the extradition of a transgender inmate.

Haedyn-Khris Beaumann, also known as Kevin Patterson, is charged with first-degree murder in Washington state and has been denied her eighth judicial review of a ministerial order of extradition.

Beaumann’s lawyer argued the justice minister unreasonably rejected the latest application on her inability to access hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery if she’s extradited to the United States.

The court agrees the minister’s response was brief and “leaves much to be desired,” but notes that, like all seven previous applications, it was submitted late, giving the minister discretion to refuse the application.

Beaumann is charged in the bludgeoning death of her roommate, but fled to B.C. where she was arrested and remains in custody fighting the extradition order issued in 2015.

She appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada but the case was refused last year and the B.C. Court of Appeal says the matter must end.

The unanimous ruling says Beaumann’s judicial review applications have covered grounds ranging from concerns about the death penalty to her discovery of Aboriginal heritage.

The ruling says it wasn’t until the seventh submission that Beaumann revealed her transgender status and the reassignment surgery was not discussed until the eighth legal application.

“According to her counsel, the applicant has identified as female since 2013,” Justice Christopher Grauer says in the written decision released Thursday.

The issue of treatment policies in Washington state “for transgender persons with gender dysphoria could and should have been raised well before this,” he says.

The question is whether extraditing Beaumann, thereby denying her treatments available in Canada, would “shock the conscience of Canadians,” Grauer says, adding he does not believe the case rises to that level.

“In these circumstances, I conclude that the need for finality is an appropriate ground for denying the applicant’s request,” he says.

“Remitting the submission to the minister for reconsideration would serve no useful purpose; that the minister would come to the same conclusion is inevitable.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000
Next story
Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Just Posted

Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

BC Housing covers cost of staying in downtown hotel to give more time to find permanent housing

Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Construction zone is on Campbell River arterial road

Read Islanders might buy a forest for the third time

After ‘Lot 302’, the Surge Narrows Community Association looks ahead to purchase more forest area to conserve

Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

Until the provincial health officer says otherwise, Campbell River must remain as… Continue reading

Coast Guard to follow COVID-19 protocols when seasonal operations in Nootka Sound commence

The Inshore Rescue Boat Program will begin search and rescue services between May to September

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read