Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Hundreds of families came to Sidney over the long weekend, to take part in a variety of Family Day activities. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Family Day will officially take place on the third Monday of February, following an order in council filed by the provincial government earlier this week.

Premier John Horgan had initially announced the move in early February, although discussion had started as far back as last September when municipal politicians in the Interior city of Quesnel asked for it at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

B.C.’s seventh family day will officially fall on Feb. 19, 2019.

