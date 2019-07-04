According to the B.C. government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on daylight saving time was launched last week. (123rf.com/Yukon News)

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

It seems British Columbians aren’t afraid to share their opinions on daylight saving time.

According to the provincial government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on the issue was launched last week. The number — a record, according to the province — is eight times more than the amount of survey responses — 19,291 — the province received in the seven days following the start of cannabis-regulation engagement.

The time survey asks residents to share their views on whether or not B.C. should continue to observe the bi-annual time change — from daylight saving time in the summer to standard time in the winter. It also aims to gauge if residents feel alignment with neighbouring provinces, territories and states is important.

The choices being considered: that the province continue to change clocks or that the province adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

The survey, which includes a link to background information on B.C. time observances, is set to remain open until July 19 at 4 p.m.

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

