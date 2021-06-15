The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. government's vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose.

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

B.C.’s low pace of COVID-19 infection continued Tuesday, with 108 new cases confirmed and the number of people in intensive care down to 39 with no additional deaths.

An outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital has been declared over, leaving the province with no active outbreaks in acute care facilities. In senior care, second outbreaks continue to be monitored at Cherington Place care home and Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey, and active outbreaks continue at Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna, Heritage Manor in Fort St. John and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

Vaccination of at least one dose has reached 76 per cent of B.C.’s adult population, with more than four million doses administered, 657,491 of which are second doses.

With transmission from infected people declining in all regions of the province, Tuesday is the first day of province-wide recreational travel and expanded group gatherings that depends on low infection rates and hospitalizations to continue. There are 139 people in hospital as of June 15, up from 136 on Monday, and 39 in intensive care, down from 42 in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 37 are in the Interior Health region and three are in the Northern Health region.

“Today, we start step two of B.C.’s restart plan, moving forward slowly to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow. If you are considering visiting another community for recreational travel, be aware that some people and some communities are moving at a slower pace – a pace that works for them.”

