B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

B.C. public health officials reported a total of 229 new COVID-19 cases in the three days up to Monday, with 94 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday and 45 on Monday, a level not seen since last summer.

Coronavirus transmission has continued to fall as vaccinations have increased since December. As of June 21, 77.3 per cent of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, with second doses ramping up as some communities are provided walk-up clinic hours for people who have not yet registered.

As of Monday, there are 108 people in hospital with COVID-19, 48 of them in intensive care. There were three additional deaths attributed to coronavirus since the last report on Friday.

more to come…

