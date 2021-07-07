New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics likely to open with COVID-19 spectator ban

RELATED: Calgary Stampede music venue to require vaccination proof

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Just Posted

The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City planning Centennial Pool change house upgrades

Crews reached a fire in downtown Campbell River in under four minutes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fire department responds to house fire in 3.5 minutes, stopping spread of flames

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney's office has been receiving a number of calls from people in the riding regarding the residential school grave discoveries. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Residential schools showing ‘dark part of our history’ — North Island MP

Rachel Blaney during Question Period in December. Photo Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services
An unusual Parliamentary Session for North Island-Powell River MP