(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Rest of the country will get scheduled test on Nov. 17

The entire country will be testing its Alert Ready emergency system on Wednesday (Nov. 17) but B.C. will not be participating.

“In light of the devastating flooding and mudslides in B.C., the province will not be participating in tomorrow’s test,” Alert Ready posted to social media on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Rainfall shatters records for Greater Victoria area
Next story
B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Just Posted

A recently rescued northern saw whet owl gets ready for its physical exam. Photo by Gyl Anderson
Merville’s MARS Hospital dealing with influx of owls

Emile Abele of the Carihi Tyees senior boys soccer team evades Lambrick Park players during the Island Championship final on Nov. 9. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Tyees senior boys soccer team wins third-straight Island Championship

The Malahat will close overnight until Nov. 22, the province confirmed on Nov. 16. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)
Malahat to close overnight for 7 days after flooding, BC Ferries stepping in again

Have all those leaves you raked picked up next week. File photo.
Last chance for yard waste collection