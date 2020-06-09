(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

British Columbians feel that hate-motivated crimes have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a survey from Statistics Canada released Tuesday (June 9).

The survey asked three general question: Has crime in your neighbourhood increased; have harassment or attacks based on race, ethnicity and skin colour increased; do you feel unsafe walking alone after dark in your neighbourhood.

The survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians, the highest percentage in any province, thought that hate crimes increased since the pandemic began.

Among all Canadians who identified as a visible minority, 18 per cent believed that hate crimes had gone up in that time period, while 12 per cent and 14 per cent of immigrants ad non-permanent residents, respectively, believe they have increased.

When divided by gender, eight per cent of men, six per cent of women and 22 per cent of non-binary people believed that hate crimes have increased.

Twenty-four per cent of British Columbians believe crime in their neighbourhoods has increased overall, the highest of any Canadian province.

In terms of feeling unsafe walking alone after dark, women were nearly twice as likely as men to feel less safe since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with non-binary people even more so. Twenty-three per cent of women, 13 per cent of men and 31 per cent of non-binary people felt more unsafe now than they did prior to the pandemic.

Statistics Canada said that 43,000 people participated in the online survey between May 12 and May 25, but the agency warned that because it was crowdsourced the results were not necessarily representative of the greater population.

READ MORE: B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two new coastal forestry programs launching at NIC this fall
Next story
Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Just Posted

Campbell River Mounties get more than they bargained for when pulling over drivers

In the last week, the Campbell River RCMP took part in traffic… Continue reading

Two new coastal forestry programs launching at NIC this fall

Curriculums developed to address industry’s needs

Campbell River veteran honoured while in hospital

Carl Kolonsky was just 20 years old when he arrived in Belgium… Continue reading

Howie Meeker Golf Tournament cancelled

Event is Campbell River Special Olympics’ main fundraiser

B.C.’s $50 million geoduck industry hit after China’s market slumps

With more than 90 per cent of the time-sensitive harvest exported to China, geoduck harvesters see a 40 per cent business drop

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Most Read