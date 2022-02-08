This car crashed into a Victoria apartment suite on Feb. 5. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

B.C. resident makes narrow escape as car plows through apartment living room wall

Neither the suite’s occupant nor the driver were injured in the Victoria crash

A Victoria resident left a room in their apartment on Saturday night unaware that moments later it would be filled with debris, dust and a mid-size sedan.

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 5, Victoria police got a report about a vehicle colliding with a building near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Fort Street. Once they arrived, officers found a vehicle had crashed into the building and fully entered a suite.

The suite’s occupant told police they left the room moments before the car came crashing into it. Neither the occupant nor the car’s driver were physically injured in the incident.

Police said impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but they’re seeking any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

