Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry describes the latest COVID-19 models projecting a rise in cases from the Omicron variant, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. reports another 1,785 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Dix, Henry to speak on hospital situation Wednesday

B.C.’s health ministry reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a preliminary total down from more than 2,500 on Christmas Day, and will update hospitalization impact from the Omicron surge on Wednesday.

Hospital, intensive care and death totals have not been reported since Christmas Eve, and Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New cases for Dec. 28 by region:

• 791 new cases in Fraser Health

• 400 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

• 269 new cases in Interior Health

• 42 new cases in Northern Health

• 283 new cases in Island Health

