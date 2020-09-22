Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation, Sept. 17, 2020. Henry is continuing daily updates without Health Minister Adrian Dix, who is campaigning for re-election in Vancouver. (B.C. government)

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

B.C. has recorded another 96 cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 22, a decline from recent days as the province swings into an election campaign.

The new cases bring the total active to 1,465, with 61 people in hospital, 22 of them in intensive care. Public health officials say an outbreak in a single unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver is being dealt with, for a total of four acute-care outbreaks and 12 in long-term care and assisted living facilities.

There have been no new deaths, and no additional community outbreaks identified, although provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there continue to be community exposure events. B.C. recorded 366 cases from Friday to Monday, Sept. 21, continuing a run of days with positive tests near 100.

RELATED: Majority needed for COVID-19 budget, Horgan says

RELATED: COVID-19 cases starting to soar in Canada: Dr. Tam

“The start of the fall is the time for us to regroup and reset our COVID-19 routines, and ready ourselves for the colder, wetter months ahead,” Henry said in a statement. “As we move inside, the activities we choose to do and the layers of protection we use need to be adjusted to ensure we are protecing ourselves, our friends and family, especially those who are most vulnerable to severe illness.”

BC legislature Coronavirus

