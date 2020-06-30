Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (The Canadian Press)

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

B.C. reported 12 new cases but no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 30).

That brings the province’s total case count up to 2,916, 152 of which are active. Of the active cases, 18 patients are hospitalized and four are in ICU.

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged British Columbians to be cautious on Canada Day.

“Tomorrow, as we all celebrate Canada Day, we remind everyone to follow the rules for safe social interactions, limit your interactions and keep your bubbles small, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home if you are feeling ill.

In a separate news release, the Canada Border Services Agency reminded travellers that the Canada–U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travellers on Canada Day and the July 4 weekend. That ban is set to expire on July 21.

The federal government also extended the ban on most foreign travels from outside of the U.S. coming to Canada to the end of July.

ALSO READ: Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Coronavirus

