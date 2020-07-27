Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. recorded 36 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 21 more as of Sunday and 24 as of Monday, July 27, reaching a total of 3,500 people infected since the pandemic began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two more people have died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there have been no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system. Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up.

Henry reiterated her advice to keep gatherings small and follow restrictions in restaurants and other businesses to minimize the risk of passing on or picking up the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s use these summer days to bend our curve back down,” Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the B.C. Day long weekend is approaching, and advised everyone to “play safe and stand apart” as they enjoy the summer weather.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment
Next story
B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Just Posted

Chinook salmon habitat enhancement returns to the Campbell River

The Campbell River Salmon Foundation will be leading a project to improve… Continue reading

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

Man taken to hospital with possible fractured arm following physical altercation with police

Special weather warning in effect for Campbell River

Temperature Sunday, Monday expected to reach lows 30s

Computer whiz brings wealth of experience to teaching gig at NIC

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed returning to teach

Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Donations go to Campbell River Food Bank

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Most Read