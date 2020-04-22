Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

B.C. recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday (April 22), marking the biggest daily surge in cases since March.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,795 in B.C. since the novel coronavirus was identified in January, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a news conference in the basement of the B.C. Legislature.

Of these cases, that includes 103 people in hospital, with 46 of those in intensive care. Henry announced that 1,079 people have fully recovered, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 716.

The three fatalities were all elderly people living in long-term facilities, bringing the total number of deaths in the province due to the virus to 90.

Henry included a stern message in her update, urging everyone to continue following physical distancing while warning that current protocols and restrictions will not be lifted until the province sees a decrease in both new cases and number of outbreaks.

“We have more work to do in breaking the transmission within our communities,” Henry said.

“We can’t afford to have any weaknesses in our firewall if we are going to move ahead in our new normal.”

More to come.

