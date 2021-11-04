B.C.’s daily new cases by health region, 7-day moving average to Oct. 28, 2021. Fraser Health purple, Interior Health yellow, Northern Health green, Island Health blue, Vancouver Coastal red. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 596 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 8 more deaths

Fraser, Northern Health infections still running highest

B.C. public health teams reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with eight additional deaths and 428 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections.

There are 130 people in intensive care with serious illness associated with COVID-19 as of Nov. 4, down by seven since Wednesday’s total. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases and from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 they accounted for 71.8% of hospitalizations.

Fraser Health, with the largest population of the five health authorities, continues to lead in cases, with continued high infection rates in Northern Health despite the smaller population. Of the eight deaths in the past 24 hours, three were in Fraser Health, three in Northern Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

