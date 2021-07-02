Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 35 more Friday

Active cases down to 729, hospitalization drops below 100

B.C. public health teams recorded another 84 new cases of COVID-19 infection Thursday and Friday, with active cases and hospitalization continuing to decline.

There were 49 new cases in the 24 hours up to Canada Day and 35 more on Friday, with 99 currently in hospital, down from 108 on Wednesday, and 30 in intensive care, down from 34. There have been two more COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,756 since the pandemic began in B.C. more than 15 months ago.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said July 2 the province-wide immunization clinics are continuing to operate after changes to sheltered locations were made with the onset of record heat and wildfire activity in the past week. With more than five million doses delivered province-wide, nearly 78 per cent of adults have received at least one dose, and more than 35 per cent have had two doses.

There has been one new outbreak declared in the health care system, at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, one of the communities affected by wildfire evacuation orders. An outbreak at Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey has been declared over.

“Of the new cases, 21 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 36 are in the Fraser Health region, 25 are in the Interior Health region and two are in the Northern Health region,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement July 2. “There are no new cases in the Island Health region.”

