Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 324 more COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday

Outbreaks in hospitals, senior care homes declining

B.C. public health teams recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one additional death in hard-hit Northern Health as new and active cases continue a slow decline.

There are 345 people in hospital as of Nov. 23, down from 377 in the past 24 hours, with 115 patients in intensive care, the same as Monday.

From Nov. 15-21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.4% of cases, from the 13% of B.C.’s population 12 and older who have not yet been fully vaccinated. From Nov. 8-21, they accounted for 69.0% of hospitalizations.

There were no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, and 12 facilities in outbreak protocol, including areas of Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. kids 5-11 should have vaccine appointments made

RELATED: Be sure you’re registered for boosters, B.C. seniors advised

New and active cases by region for Nov. 23:

• 102 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,115 active

• 38 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 472 active

• 77 new cases in Interior Health, 595 active

• 60 new cases in Northern Health, 444 active

• 36 new cases in Island Health, 415 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canada must strengthen critical infrastructure for future extreme weather: Blair
Next story
Financial aid coming to flood evacuees as B.C. officials warn of rainy, ‘challenging’ days ahead

Just Posted

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

A red dress hangs on the side of the Campbell River highway. Awareness of the disproportionate number of indigenous women who are victims of violence is part of the 16 days of activism. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence begin November 25

Junior hockey players and their parents protesting outside Strathcona Regional District (SRD) offices in downtown Campbell River on the afternoon of Nov. 22. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Minor hockey players and parents protest SRD office to support striking staff

Volunteers install a new bridge on Lower Lost Frog Trail in Snowden Forest on Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Cycle club volunteers work to improve Snowden Trail