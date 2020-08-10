British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

From Friday to Monday B.C. recorded 131 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases as of Monday (Aug. 10) to 445.

Nine of those people are battling the disease in hospital, three of whom are in critical care or intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Broken down by day, 50 people tested positive for the respiratory illness Friday to Saturday, 37 on Saturday to Sunday and a further 44 on Sunday to Monday.

There have been no new deaths, leaving the total to 195 lives lost linked to the novel coronavirus.

Many of those who tested positive over the weekend were linked to prior cases, Henry said. There are currently 1,765 identified by contact tracing for being in close contact with an infected person who are self-monitoring or in touch with public health staff.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read