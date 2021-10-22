Anna Lewald, left, a registered nurse at South Peninsula Hospital, gives Dave Aplin, right, an influenza vaccine at a flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Homer High School in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Anna Lewald, left, a registered nurse at South Peninsula Hospital, gives Dave Aplin, right, an influenza vaccine at a flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Homer High School in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

B.C. records 13 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, 649 new cases

365 people in hospital, intensive care patients up to 142

B.C. public health teams recorded another 649 cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 13 additional deaths as efforts continue to get vaccination rates up in some communities.

There are 365 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 22, down 12 from Thursday, 142 of them in intensive care, up by six in the past 24 hours. New infections remain high in the Northern Health region, which recorded three deaths, as did Interior Health and Vancouver Coastal. Fraser and Island Health regions had two deaths each.

From Oct. 14-20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2% of cases. From Oct. 7-20, they accounted for 77.0% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by health region for Oct. 22:

• 281 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,051 active

• 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 693 active

• 88 new cases in Interior Health, 778 active

• 130 new cases in Northern Health, 980 active

• 89 new cases in Island Health, 545 active

BC legislature

