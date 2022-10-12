B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan calls Alberta premier’s comments on unvaccinated ‘laughable’

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says it’s “laughable” for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.

Horgan, who will step down as B.C. premier later this year, made the comment in an interview with C-FAX Radio in Victoria.

Danielle Smith was sworn in yesterday as Alberta’s new premier after the United Conservative Party elected her in a leadership race to replace Jason Kenney as leader and premier.

Smith, who is 51, says she will shake up the top tier of the health system within three months and amend provincial human rights law to protect those who choose not to get vaccinated.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, says Smith’s comments would be laughable if she weren’t the premier.

He says Smith’s comments are offensive because there was still forced sterilization and residential schools in her lifetime.

Bratt notes that gay marriage also wasn’t legal across the country until 2005.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications Team will be assisting at this year’s Jamboree-On-The-Air. Photo courtesy SRD
Campbell River scouts get help from SRD emergency communications team for on air Jamboree

Need a costume for the kids? The Campbell River Library is holding a costume exchange on Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Library holding costume exchange on Oct. 21

Diane Steven latest novel completes the Lukia Family Saga Trilogy. Photo contributed
Local author’s ‘Lukia Trilogy’ concludes with latest novel

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP dedicates memorial to WWI fighters in Turkey