B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Members of British Columbia’s legislature marked Canada’s Transgender Day of Remembrance by viewing a documentary that follows a depressed, suicidal female teenager’s three-year surgical and life-changing transition to a beaming male supermodel on the fashion runways of Paris.

The screening of the documentary, “Krow’s TRANSformation,” is one of many events across Canada that acknowledges the discrimination, harassment and marginalization that transgender people experience.

Krow, who only uses his first name, was at the B.C. legislature for the documentary screening and says his life was one of darkness and confusion until he decided to undergo transition surgery in his late teens.

At 24 years old, he says he feels totally himself and his modelling career has taken him to New York, London, Italy, Spain and Paris.

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary, which they describe as a heart-wrenching journey of the human spirit.

Filmmaker Gina Hole Lazarowich says the documentary, which will be broadcast tonight on OUTtv, has been screened at film festivals in London, Spain and Palm Springs to enthusiastic and award-winning response.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t thank my #mla #northvancouver @jthornthwaite enough for yesterday at the @bclegislature for organizing our crew from @krowstransformation to screen for the @bcliberals @bcliberalcaucus Jane you are such a powerhouse and supporter of your Constituents and film💙 It’s a happy day for me when both #government AND #opposition come together for the greater good and #humanrights …here we also have the amazing human, politician and #1 champion of #lgbtq🌈 rights @bcndp #spencerchandraherbert (thank you Spencer) & #janethornthwaite together (with me & @krowwithak) to support our film and to recognize #transdayofremembrance #transdayofvisibility #transgender #trans #lgbtq

A post shared by "Krow's TRANSformation" Film (@krowstransformation) on

