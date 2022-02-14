B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The B.C. government is phasing out vehicle validation stickers on licence plates, as the Insurance Corp. of B.C. funds the use of automated plate scanners for police to use on the roads.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Monday that as B.C. opens up online insurance renewals for ICBC insurance policies expiring May 1 or later, the licence stickers are being phased out. People can do their renewals online starting March 17, as well as update addresses, insured drivers and other information using computers or mobile devices.

more to come…

