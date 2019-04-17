Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

A Coquitlam piano teacher who was facing more than a dozen sex-related charges involving former students has died.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, taught lessons for more than 20 years through his company DM Piano School, visiting private homes. Allegations brought forward stretched back as far as 1998, police said at the time.

Initial charges were announced in February 2018 based on allegations from three former students. By October, he was facing a total of 15 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin died last Thursday. The BC Prosecution Service said it has “abated” all charges against him. Details surrounding his death are unclear.

The musician pleaded not guilty late last year, and was expected to appear before a judge in June.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant: police
Next story
Liberals find anti-Trudeau sentiment on campaign trail

Just Posted

Fisheries Department announces conservation measures to protect chinook in B.C.

Uurgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

Community invited to discuss root causes of drug use in Campbell River

Draft report looks at current and historical drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Campbell River condo owners rear salmon fry for release into the sea

Salmon enhancement project made possible with donations from local companies and organizations

Sunrise heralds a day of showers and clouds in the Campbell River area

DriveBC warns of fog patches on Highway 28

Campbell River’s Mackenzie Padington will swim for Canada yet again at World Championships in Korea

Ex Killer Whale has her sights set on Tokyo Olympics, but first things first, as they say

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

Most Read