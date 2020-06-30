On June 26, B.C. paramedics responded to the most number of overdoses ever recorded on a single day. (BC Emergency Health Services/Twitter)

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Last week, B.C. paramedics responded to the most recorded overdoses in a single day, ever.

On Friday (June 26), BC Emergency Health Services responded to 131 overdoses across the province – double the daily average.

According to a post from BCEHS, overdoses were seen from “Chilliwack to Cowichan,” but BCEHS added when a paramedic responds to an overdose, the patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival.

READ ALSO: Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

READ ALSO: ‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

The month of May marked the highest number of overdose deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016 with 170 people dying.

That’s roughly 11 people dying every two days. Throughout the pandemic, 174 people have died due to COVID-19.

The spike in overdose fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors. In March, 113 people died from illicit drug use, followed by a further 118 people in April, according to BC Coroners Service data.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Rosebowl Restaurant closes after 50 years

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the space

‘Our team just got a lot harder to play against’ – Storm announce new signing

Ethan Raudy of Qualicum Beach is also pursuing Junior A opportunities this season

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

New Cedar Elementary remains priority for Board of Education

School was built in 1958 and is among the district’s buildings in the poorest condition

‘Amazingly lucky’ no one killed or seriously injured in Sunday’s head-on collision near Oyster Bay – RCMP

Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet announced they are ending their on-board seat distancing policies

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Most Read