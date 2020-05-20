A western painted turtle is spotted nesting at Buttertubs Marsh, Nanaimo. (Warren Cronan photo)

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

A painted turtle was found in poor condition following what a Coldstream-based wildlife groups called a “cowardly attack” by some kids.

A post on the Wise Wildlife Control Services page said a family found the turtle on the west end of Lakeshore Road and brought it to them on Tuesday.

“Both front legs have been smashed and pulverized as well one rear leg has been broken,” the post said.

“With no front legs this poor turtle could not swim and there was no way he could get away from the cowardly attack; the only way he could move was to try to push himself with his hind legs.”

The group says it has taken the turtle to a veterinarian but “the outcome does not look good.”

Wise Wildlife Control Services said the incident has been reported to the RAPP line.

“We hope that we will be able to catch these individuals.”

All illegal wildlife activity can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Most Read