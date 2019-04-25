Greyhound pulled out of B.C. in the fall of 2018, leaving many in rural communities scrambling for alternatives. (Black Press Media files)

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

The federal transport minister says the government will split funding for bus service on rural routes abandoned by Greyhound in northern Ontario and the Western provinces but so far only British Columbia has taken him up on the offer.

Marc Garneau has met with B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena for a fourth time on a 50/50 cost-sharing plan to service routes that were dropped when Greyhound shut down operations last fall.

READ MORE: ‘A blooming shame:’ Greyhound officially ends service in B.C.

Garneau says he’s waiting for Trevena’s ministry to provide a list of routes as well as costs and there won’t be a cap on how much Ottawa will pay for the arrangement that would last two years.

He says all 10 provinces have also formed a group, led by B.C., to consider long-term solutions for inter-city bus travel.

Trevena says B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province, which will be included in the cost-sharing plan.

She says the aim is to provide safe and affordable transportation for underserved areas, including those that are home to Indigenous communities that were dependent on Greyhound.

READ MORE: Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement

READ MORE: Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Vice-President Joe Biden launches 2020 White House bid
Next story
Father of suspected Easter bombers one of dozens detained since attacks

Just Posted

Charstate Community Garden almost ready for seeds

Still room on the sign-up list to get a plot at Campbell River’s newest community garden

‘Two Campbell Rivers’: new report sheds light on history of drug use in a boom-and-bust city

Wave of overdose deaths prompted study into the local drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at car dealership in Campbell River turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

BC Transit adds hospital bus stop, responding to public feedback

About 1,600 signed petition for bus stop to be added to Campbell River route

Campbell River Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

Some of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Woman who was chased and tackled after break-in sentenced on Vancouver Island

Natasha Geraldine Harris, 28, was sentenced to time served and will be released from jail

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Most Read