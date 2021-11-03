B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college

Anyone who wishes to practice nursing or midwifery in B.C. must be registered with the college

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is warning its members against spreading misinformation.

In a Tuesday (Nov. 2), the college said it is “taking steps” to address reports of nurses who have taken part in protests or other actions against public health measures aimed at combatting COVID-19.

The college noted that nurse, registered nurse, registered psychiatric nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse practitioner, and midwife are protected titles.

“BCCNM can and will take action against registrants whose use of title poses a risk to the public or could bring the profession of nursing or midwifery into disrepute,” the college stated.

“Using a protected title is a privilege—not a right.”

The college said it has legal tools to ensure no one misuses their registered title, no one uses a protected title that they are not lawfully entitled to and ensure that one one practices nursing or midwifery unless they are authorized.

Anyone who wishes to practice nursing or midwifery in B.C. must be registered with the college.

