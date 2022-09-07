A nurse in Nanaimo served a voluntary one-week suspension for falsifying vaccine records and supplying edible cannabis products to a senior, outside the senior’s health plan. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons).

A nurse in Nanaimo served a voluntary one-week suspension for falsifying vaccine records and supplying edible cannabis products to a senior, outside the senior’s health plan. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons).

B.C. nurse suspended for faking COVID vaccine records, giving cannabis edible to senior

Jeremiah Isaksen serves voluntary suspension in agreement with B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives

A B.C. organization regulating nurses has disciplined a nurse who lied about his vaccine status and gave unprescribed cannabis to a senior.

In a notice, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said on Sunday, Sept. 4, that an inquiry committee panel reached a consent agreement with Jeremiah Isaksen of Nanaimo in relation to incidents in 2021 and 2022 in the course of his employment as a community health nurse working with a high-risk population.

The health regulator said the nurse “requested that a coworker create false vaccination records for him and said … on social media that the COVID-19 vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe, and possibly lethal.” He is also said to have provided an elder with edible cannabis products, even though it wasn’t part of the elder’s health-care plan.

The nurse voluntarily agreed to a one-week suspension and “review informed consent and complete a course on ethics,” the notice said. He will also discuss what he has learned with a BCCNM practice consultant.

The committee said it is satisfied the measures will protect the public, the notice stated.

BCCNM’s function is to provide protections to the public by regulating licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and midwives.

READ ALSO: 4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Coronavirus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of B.C. teen
Next story
BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

Just Posted

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Participants take off from the start of the last in-person Terry Fox Run in Campbell River on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
In-person Terry Fox Run back this year

Pop-up banner image