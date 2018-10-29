Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature Monday. (Hansard TV)

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

Opposition MLAs focused on the unanswered questions in B.C.’s proportional representation referendum Monday, grilling NDP government ministers on how a new system would work.

Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby took questions directed at Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark, who was featured in weekend TV reports saying she was not able to explain the three new electoral systems offered in mail-in ballots going out to more than three million households.

Questions in the legislature focused on the lack of maps and the size of multi-member constituencies that could result if voters choose to move away from the current first-past-the-post system that elects one MLA for each of B.C.’s 87 constituencies.

B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong said Abbotsford currently has three constituencies. How many will it have under proportional representation, and will they be rural or urban, he asked.

Eby fielded that and similar questions by saying the cabinet adopted the principle that no region will have its representation reduced. Electoral boundaries will be developed by an independent commission once the voters choose which system they prefer, he said.

RELATED: What you need to know about B.C.’s referendum

RELATED: Premier Horgan agrees to TV debate on referendum

De Jong compared the current referendum to a “magic metal bracelet” advertised on TV, promising to cure B.C.’s political ills without revealing how it works. He reference to the “K-Tel coalition” government drew a rebuke from Speaker Darryl Plecas.

“I don’t want to disparage K-Tel,” de Jong said. “When I bought my patty stacker at least I knew what it was and how it worked.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming reminded opposition MLAs that it was just over a year ago that they hastily rewrote their throne speech in an effort to prevent being voted out of power by the NDP and the B.C. Green Party. One of their promises was a referendum on proportional representation, which was promised by both the NDP and Greens in the 2017 election.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Just Posted

Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

Strathcona Regional District board takes stand against water bottling

Proponent from unsuccessful bid in Merville area might be looking north

All Campbell River students passing apprenticeship programs

Pass rate for district’s student has increased dramatically over last two years

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Most Read