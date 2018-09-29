Breastfeeding mothers raise their fingers to show many children they’re breastfeeding at the annual Breastfeeding Challenge Saturday at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. - Carli Berry/Capital News

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Breastfeeding mothers united in Kelowna this morning to end the stigma around feeding their children in public.

Organizer Lisa Ford said the annual event at at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market for the past six years by Kelowna Community Resources.

“It is really is about having the people here to raise awareness,” she said. “It’s important because number one it’s a kickoff to World Breastfeeding Week which is Oct. 1 to 7, and it’s important because women are still not meeting breastfeeding goals.”

“In a world filled with inequity, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. As such, this year’s slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is: “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, ensures food security for infants and young children, and thus helps to bring people and nations out of the hunger and poverty cycle. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is vital to a more sustainable world,” according to a KCR news release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

Around 40 mothers allowed their children to latch on including Laura Haslam with her one-year-old daughter Juliette.

She said she hasn’t really faced stigma around breastfeeding and found people are often likely to support her or offer her a chair.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Nursing mother Laura Haslam holds up a finger with other mothers as she nurses one-year-old Juliette at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family
Next story
Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Just Posted

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition

Gulf of Alaska expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

All-candidates forum cancelled after Campbell River city councillor injured

Michele Babchuk injured while helping to set up for meeting

Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

Campbell River Mounties release images of suspects

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

K-12 union support staff in B.C. agree to three-year framework agreement

Agreement for maintenance workers, custodians, education assistants, clerical, accounting and IT

Most Read