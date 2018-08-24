B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

New photos of Kim Rogelstad released in hopes of finding her. Last seen May 27, 2007. (RCMP handout)

When Ann Winston blows out her birthday candles this month, she’ll likely have one wish in mind: for her daughter to return home safe and sound.

Soon to be turning 80-years-old, the Coquitlam mother is asking the public for any information they may have on the whereabouts of her missing daughter, Kim Rogelstad.

Rogelstad, who also went by her maiden name of Winston, was 43-years-old when she was last heard from by her family.

“She was our baby,” Winston said in a news release Friday. “I had two operations and she took care of me. She fixed me up with pots of tea and milk in a mug- and she was a fabulous cook. I know it’s been a long time, but I’d love to know what happened to her.”

In hopes of striking someone’s memory, Winston has released two never-before-seen photos of her daughter.

Rogelstad was known to hang out at coffee shops and fast-food restaurants in the area of Pinetree Way and Lougheed Highway. She is described as Caucasian, five feet and eight inches tall, roughly 145 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 or Crime Stoppers.

