Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

A committee of MLAs has selected B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth, a veteran of the B.C. government who went on to a career in social services.

An all-party committee announced the selection of Jennifer Charlesworth on Monday, after sorting through 40 applications for the job of independent officer overseeing the children and family development ministry.

Charlesworth replaces Bernard Richard, who retired in June after 14 months on the job. He replaced Mary Ellen Terpel-Lafond, who was appointed to the newly created office in 2006.

RELATED: Children’s watchdog resigns after a year and a half

“Dr. Charlesworth has extensive and broad experience in the social services sector in all parts of B.C. and beyond,” said Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons, who chaired the selection committee.

Charlesworth worked in front-line child welfare, social policy and executive roles in the B.C. government from 1980 to 1992, including during the formation of the children and families ministry. She left government in 1997 to complete her PhD at the University of Victoria.

After serving as executive director of the Federation of Community Social Services of B.C., Charlesworth was involved in a review of child and youth residential care. In 2017 she joined InWithForward, a social research and development collective.

Previous story
Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets
Next story
Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Just Posted

Conservation officers ramping up checks on anglers in Campbell River

Enforcement campaign comes as pink salmon season approaches summer peak

Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’

Campbell River Search and Rescue has been busy of late…

Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Island wide crime spree leads to multiple charges against Cowichan Valley resident

Social Media and citizens of the North Island played a big role in solving the case.

Large suspected ammo found at south Nanaimo recycling facility

Area businesses voluntarily evacuated

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read