HMCS Yellowknife sails in the Pacific Ocean on April 11, 2019. Crews aboard helped in an 800-kilogram cocaine bust in the eastern Pacific Ocean on March 6. (Courtesy of navy Capt. Annie Morin)

HMCS Yellowknife sails in the Pacific Ocean on April 11, 2019. Crews aboard helped in an 800-kilogram cocaine bust in the eastern Pacific Ocean on March 6. (Courtesy of navy Capt. Annie Morin)

B.C. military helps scuttle ship carrying more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine

HMCS Yellowknife working with U.S. Coast Guard on security concerns in eastern Pacific Ocean

HMCS Yellowknife was in an undisclosed part of the eastern Pacific Ocean March 6 when crews identified a boat suspected of carrying drugs.

Canadian sailors, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, boarded the vessel and, after drilling holes into it, located 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) of cocaine. They were able to remove 150 kilograms of the drug before the captured boat became too unstable to remain afloat.

Not wanting the remaining 650 kilograms to be left floating around, crews destroyed the drugs and then sunk the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard detained the crew members and seized the 150 kilograms of cocaine as evidence against them.

The operation was part of a joint effort by Canadian and American forces to help control and disrupt drug trafficking and organized crime in South and Central America. Since they began in 2006, they have helped disrupt or seize more than 112 tonnes of cocaine.

HMCS Yellowknife departed from CFB Esquimalt for this latest exercise Feb. 21.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB Esquimaltcocaine bustDrug bustGreater VictoriaRoyal Canadian Navy

Previous story
32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder
Next story
‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Just Posted

When breaking news strikes, you can count on the Campbell River Mirror. (File photo)
New digital subscription program at the Campbell River Mirror offers readers exclusive benefits

TEAAM Aeromedical President Miles Randall demonstrates how to load and unload patients from a helicopter in Campbell River on Nov. 4, 2021. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
SRD grants $45,000 to heli-rescue service

Campbell River’s Sportsplex will be upgraded from May to October. Mirror File Photo
City of Campbell River announces Sportsplex closure plan

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April