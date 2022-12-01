THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed for a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

Dix says the commission began looking into accusations of illegal billing in February and access to necessary medical care should be based on need, not ability to pay.

None of the accusations have been proven in court and Dix says the case will be argued at some point in the coming weeks.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

Dix would not say what remedy is being sought if the court finds in the commission’s favour, saying that decision will be made by a judge.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

RELATED: Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Hydro announces John Hart Dam civil works contractor
Next story
UPDATED: Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Just Posted

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River to provide overnight warming centre when temperature drops below zero

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, with 5-15 centimetres forecast between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. (News Bulletin file photo)
Another snowfall warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

William Karl Paulsen, left, Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall and Kristopher Steven Smith are three of the four men charged after a joint forces operation related to drug trafficking on Vancouver Island. (Photos submitted)
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’