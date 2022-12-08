Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, released on conditions not to practise

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
10 cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president
Next story
Queen Latifah encouraging people to shop at Duncan’s PlentiFILL

Just Posted

The Transportation Safety Board concluded its investigation into a Sept. 24, 2019 helicopter crash in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rotor blade malfunction caused fatal 2019 Campbell River helicopter crash: TSB

Aquaculture will be one of the key focus areas of the study. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Federal and provincial governments give North Island $250,000 for labour market study

Campbell River city council directed staff to undertake a financial analysis of the direct and indirect costs born by the city related to overdose prevention and safe injection sites and any other social services related to people experiencing addiction and/or mental health issues; including but not limited to policing costs, fire services and public works. (File photo)
Addiction services cost analysis feels vindictive and threatening: city councillor

The Powell River Queen has had a mechanical issue, prompting the cancellation of sailings on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries
Mechanical issue, high winds cause BC Ferries cancellations between Campbell River and Quadra Island