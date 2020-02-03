B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in custody after stealing 150 wigs meant for children with cancer.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Martin Weigelt had pleaded guilty to three break-and-enter charges for separate instances.

In one of the thefts, Weigelt broke into Eva and Co. Wigs in Sept. 2018 and took the 150 wigs, some of which have been recovered since.

At the time of the thefts, Vancouver police said many of those wigs were earmarked for kids with cancer at BC Children’s Hospital.

Weigelt was given a sentence of 505 days at provincial court in Vancouver on Jan. 13. The sentence takes into account time earned through pre-sentence custody and in total, Weigelt will spend almost another 17 months in jail.

Weigelt was also given a sentence of one day for one mischief charge and one charge of possessing an instrument suitable for the purpose of breaking into a place in March 2018, after 179 in pre-sentence custody.

READ MORE: Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

READ MORE: Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

READ MORE: At least 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

Just Posted

Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RCMP confirm that she has been located.

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

SD72 finance department asks for extra time to complete 2019/20 final budget

Original Feb. 11 deadline was too tight, was amended to Feb. 25

Campbell River Food Bank full steam ahead after tough week

Food Bank only missed one day following totalled truck, string of break-in attempts

‘Significant snowfall’ in the weather forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Tuesday

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Island First Nations Tribe assumes ownership of iconic 49th Parallel General Store in Chemainus

Operating what’s now known as the Salish Sea Market provides economic opportunities for Penelakut

Search for missing Cowichan Tribes man intensifies

Ethan Sampson has been missing since Thursday night.

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Island community experiences 24-hour rainfall record

Chemainus just short of 100 mm between 4 a.m. Jan. 31 and 4 a.m. Feb. 1, but storm surpasses that

Most Read