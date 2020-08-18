Bear, Bouvier des Flandres, in her new home after recovering from the attack. (BC SPCA)

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

WARNING: This story contains graphic details involving animals.

A Vancouver man has been banned from owning animals for seven years and hit with a $4,000 fine after he was seen on camera slamming his girlfriend’s disabled dog into the ground, sparking a B.C. SPCA investigation.

According to court documents, John David McCordic pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to causing an animal to continue to be in distress under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, as well as as breaching his duty to not cause or permit the animal to be, or to continue to be, in distress.

The SPCA said the charges dated back from a May 17, 2016, incident in Vancouver where footage from an underground parkade in East Vancouver showed McCordic lifting the dog into the air and slamming her onto the concrete, as well as stomping her paws and head.

“I think one of the cruelest parts of the video is that he would start to pet her and she would be encouraged and would come to him, only to have the beatings begin again,” said the SPCA’s Eileen Drever.

The dog, a Bouvier des Flandres named Bear, was 11 years old at the time of the attack and was already partially blind and deaf.

The SPCA seized the dog the next day where she underwent emergency treatment for her injuries.

Drever said Bear was adopted after she recovered.

“She lived an amazing life surrounded by love for four years, before she passed away peacefully earlier this year at the age of 15,” she said.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after slamming pit bull into Vancouver sidewalk

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

animal crueltyBCSPCADogsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown
Next story
B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

Just Posted

Readers Choice Awards return!

Give local businesses and services the recognition they deserve

Campbell River Search and Rescue off to busy start this summer

July and August are typically busy months for SAR groups provincially

NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Rod Brind’Amour and Kim Wood’s special relationship highlighted before Stanely Cup broadcast

BC Transit to hand out face coverings in Campbell River

Masks will be mandatory for passengers on public transit beginning August 24

Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown

Special council meeting called to garner input from affected organizations, businesses

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Most Read