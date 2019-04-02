Roommates appeared in provincial court after altercation that broke out from dispute over boiled eggs. (Flikr/John Loo)

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

A man was found not guilty of assault after he poured boiling water on his roommate in a dispute over burnt eggs.

Anbo Wang, 44, and Yang, 35, whose first name was not published in court documents, had been living together for nearly a year when on March 13, 2018, the two started arguing over a pot of eggs that Yang left boiling on the stove. The documents did not say where they had been living.

Yang had abandoned the eggs and retreated to his room. Wang later noticed smoke coming from the pot and knocked on Yang’s door. Wang then went outside, while Yang put new eggs on the stove and sat at the kitchen table.

Wang then returned to the kitchen, and this is where the two men’s testimonies differ.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

Yang testified that Wang came back in and demanded an apology. Yang said he asked why he would need to do that. He claimed Wang then grabbed the pot from the stove and poured boiling water on him and started hitting the back of his head with it.

Wang, meanwhile, told the court he asked for an apology because the burnt eggs could have started a fire, and that Yang stood up and asked why he should apologize, using explicit language, and then pushed Wang almost into the stove.

In his March 27 decision, B.C. Provincial Court Justice Reginald Harris noted several inconsistencies with Yang’s evidence, such as his testifying in court that Wang threatened to kill him after pouring the water, but not mentioning this in his statement to police.

The judge said he believed Wang meant to protect himself by grabbing the pot when Yang had backed him against the stove, and that his actions were reasonable.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash
Next story
B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

Just Posted

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

33-year-old arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after incident in Nanaimo

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Most Read