Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

A B.C. man has been fined $2,000 and ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one some Tim Hortons timbits.

Randy Scott was charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife, under B.C.’s Wildlife Act, in October 2018. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said at the time that officers in the Peace region had received a number of complaints about Scott feeding a bear in the summer of 2017 before posting pictures of it on his social media accounts.

One picture, which appeared on Scott’s Facebook page last year, showed a photo of a tattooed arm feeding a young-looking bear a powdered jelly-filled timbit. Another photo released by conservation officers showed a glazed timbit in front of the bear’s mouth.

A screenshot of Randy Scott’s Facebook page.

Intentionally feeding or trying to feed dangerous wildlife is prohibited under provincial law.

Scott entered his guilty plea in a provincial courtroom in Mackenzie, B.C., on Aug. 22. In addition to a fine, Scott has been ordered to stay a minimum of 50 metres away from bears for six months, the conservation officer service confirmed to Black Press Media.

A woman was also charged in connection to the incident, but those charges have since been stayed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Just Posted

BC Hydro to conduct final test of Campbell River warning siren

BC Hydro will be doing a final test of the new sirens… Continue reading

BC Hydro doing remedial work on site of former Campbell River district office

BC Hydro is cleaning up its old Evergreen Road property. The Evergreen… Continue reading

UPDATE: Cortes to Quadra Island ferry experiences mechanical problems on last run Monday evening

Long line up greets first sailing which departed 8:05 a.m. from Whaletown

Sunny skies continue in Campbell River area

Going to be a warm day, according to Environment Canada. Expect sunny… Continue reading

Fire contained to laundry room of Campbell River hotel possibly caused by oily rags in dryer

Fire chief credits hotel maintenance staff for quick action

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

Teen girl from Nanaimo has been missing almost a week

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating 15-year-old Rebecca Wilchynski

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

Drought to force water pumping into Cowichan River starting Thursday

Water levels in lake continue to plummet

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read