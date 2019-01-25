B.C. man faces slew of charges after he was shot by police

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

UPDATE: 5:19 p.m.

Police are releasing more information on the officer involved shooting in Kelowna, this past Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the event unfolded the day before the shooting on Jan. 22 just after 8 a.m., when police responded to a road rage incident that involved the report of an alleged assault with pepper spray.

“That motorist and his passenger, who locked their doors and rolled up their windows, managed to escape with minor injuries only related to the slight exposure to the chemical spray,” stated O’Donaghey.

The following day plain clothes officers sought the added support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to arrest the suspect, who was taken into police custody outside the CIBC along the 2100 block of Harvey Avenue.

John Michael Aronson of Kelowna has now been formally charged with seven counts, including assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and drive while disqualified. Aronson is in custody awaiting his first court appearance.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information, photos, or video about incidents which occurred prior to Jan. 23 are encouraged to contact police.

The IIO BC is continuing their investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries that occurred during the arrest.

O’Donaghey did not comment on whether or not the man was shot or his injuries.

—————

B.C.’s police watchdog is searching for witnesses as it continues its investigation into a police-involved shooting which happened Wednesday at Orchard Park Mall.

“The RCMP reported that at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers attempted to apprehend a man in Kelowna. During this interaction, shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Although the IIO has some civilian witnesses, anybody who saw, heard or may have footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line even if they have already spoken to police. IIO witness line is 1-855-446-8477.”

READ MORE: Man shot by police during arrest in Kelowna

Dozens of uniformed and plain-clothed officers and canine units were searching the area, after reports of the shooting.

The CIBC parking lot was temporarily closed when police were on scene.


