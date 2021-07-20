A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

