B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party officially changing name to BC United

80 per cent of membership voted in favour

When British Columbians head out to vote in the next provincial election, they’ll no longer see the B.C. Liberal Party listed on the ballot.

Instead, they’ll see an option for ‘BC United.’ Party leader Kevin Falcon announced the official name change on Wednesday (Nov. 16), after 80 per cent of the party’s membership voted in favour over three days of online voting.

The party, which is the official opposition in B.C., first announced its intent to rename itself in June during a party convention. Then, 75 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a change.

Party members then suggested 2,000 options over three months, and at the end of September the party announced ‘BC United’ as its front runner.

Speaking Wednesday, Falcon said the change marks the party’s intention to bring together British Columbians “who are united by common principles and values.”

“I want this party to be a big tent party,” he said.

While the name is decided on, the timing of the full implementation is yet to be determined. Falcon said he wants to make sure it is at a favourable time in relation to the next provincial election.

That’s set to run in fall 2024, but Falcon said he wouldn’t be surprised if incoming premier David Eby calls one sooner.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Flights impacted as thick fog settles on coastal B.C.

Just Posted

The Timber Licence in question was located up Loughborough Inlet. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Man faces $130,000-plus fine for illegal cedar harvesting

Western Forest Products’ employees (left to right: Jeff Ternan, Regional Operations Manager and Chris Clements, IT Business Partner) present a cheque for $10,000 to Campbell River Search and Rescue’s President, Tonya Crawford, for the non-profit society’s hall expansion renovation.
Campbell River Search and Rescue receives $10,000 donation

Comox Strathcona Waste Management wants feedback for solid waste management plan renewal. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Feedback wanted on solid waste management plan

The crew was small and mighty, but who said you had to be big to enjoy dirty work? Caleb Rabbitt and Eli Burger take a break at the tree plant on Baikie Island Saturday. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
TD Tree Days takes over Baikie Island