Scales of justice

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

It’s possible there’s a man wandering around Penticton impersonating a judge.

He would be walking like a penguin.

Friday July 20 a provincial court judge living in the city reported to Penticton RCMP that sometime the previous night a person broke into the backseat of his car and stole his robes. The thief also took two shoes…two left shoes.

Constable James Grandy said there is no explanation for the crime.

“They’ll steal anything. There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

As for an explanation of the shoes, the judge reportedly – and accidentally – wore the mismatched pair of shoes in court Thursday.

He was left only with two right shoes, and was believed to be going footwear shopping Friday afternoon.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small brush fire southwest of Campbell River under control
Next story
UPDATE: 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Just Posted

Small brush fire southwest of Campbell River under control

Fire service investigating cause of the fire on Sunday

Vancouver Island athletes bring home most medals from BC Summer Games

Campbell River’s Dirom, Jinda among the gold winners

Arts fill the streets of downtown Campbell River during festival

Photos from the River City Arts Festival

Wrestlers slam in Campbell River

Photos from PWA Wrestling’s Sunday event

Fishing in Campbell River is heating up…in more ways than one

Both the weather and the fishing conditions have been heating up around… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Most Read